Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,299 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,299 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 0.9% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Booking worth $229,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Booking by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Booking by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,275.36.

Booking stock traded up $20.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,858.75. The stock had a trading volume of 580,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,453. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,011.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,863.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,797.92 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

