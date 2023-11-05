Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 257,247 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,949 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,247 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $94,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 294,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 791.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,363 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 60,692 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 917.8% during the 2nd quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.66. 5,746,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,335,461. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.68 and a 200 day moving average of $156.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $443.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $166.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

