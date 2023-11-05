Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 87.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,608,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,297,884 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $115,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TME. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,105,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 683,316 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 918,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 184,299 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TME. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

NYSE TME traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,577,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,368. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

