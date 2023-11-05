Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,312 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.7% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $175,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,063,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,680,513. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $229.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.58 and its 200 day moving average is $180.42.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

