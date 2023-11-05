Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 917,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,141 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $105,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.38. 6,005,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,177,375. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.18. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

