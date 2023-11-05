Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 17,447 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,447 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of General Mills worth $118,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,165,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,443. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.82. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

