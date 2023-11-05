Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 212,762 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212,762 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of BCE worth $103,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in BCE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 54,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in BCE by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BCE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in BCE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 17,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BCE by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Trading Up 2.1 %

BCE traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.88. 1,902,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average of $42.90. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $48.38.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BCE

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.