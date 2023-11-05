Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 3,790 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Royal Gold worth $108,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 63,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Royal Gold by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGLD. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.89.

NASDAQ RGLD traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.84. 553,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,733. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $90.40 and a one year high of $147.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

