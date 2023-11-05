Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 39,730 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,859,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,730 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Kellanova worth $125,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 344.4% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 29,521 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 24.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $3,886,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,709,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,323,522.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 822,400 shares of company stock valued at $46,601,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.06. 2,988,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.84. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $74.72.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

