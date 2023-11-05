Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 44,590 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,590 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Marriott International worth $90,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 6,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $5.60 on Friday, hitting $191.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,790. The company has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $210.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.38 and its 200 day moving average is $188.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,133 shares of company stock valued at $19,653,722 over the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.93.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

