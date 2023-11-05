Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 523,953 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,947,166 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 523,953 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.55% of InMode worth $110,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,868 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 116,935 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,970 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,747 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 42,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

INMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of INMD stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.48. 2,100,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,573. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.25. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

