Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 62,903 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,903 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Casey’s General Stores worth $104,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2,318.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 337,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,262,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,538,000 after buying an additional 337,249 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.22.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ CASY traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,787. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $284.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

