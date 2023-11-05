Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 9,315 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 904,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,315 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 0.7% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $170,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,839,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,403,000 after purchasing an additional 576,958 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 377.6% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.93. 1,033,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,300. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $199.20. The company has a market cap of $95.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

