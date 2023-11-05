Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230,238 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Valero Energy worth $86,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 96.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,406,000 after buying an additional 87,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

VLO traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.43. 3,297,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,461. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.54 and a 200 day moving average of $123.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

