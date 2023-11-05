Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 735,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230,238 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Valero Energy worth $86,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 96.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,406,000 after buying an additional 87,841 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.43. 3,297,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.77. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

