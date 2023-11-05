ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.03-1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

ACCO traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,178. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $479.25 million, a P/E ratio of -16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on ACCO. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 11,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $60,490.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,094 shares in the company, valued at $666,125.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 332.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 116.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

