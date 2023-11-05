Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Achilles Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $0.86 on Friday. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

