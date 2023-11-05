Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th.
Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Achilles Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Achilles Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $0.86 on Friday. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Achilles Therapeutics
About Achilles Therapeutics
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Achilles Therapeutics
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.