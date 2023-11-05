Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, November 6th.

ACRS opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $18.96.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,499.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James Loerop bought 14,705 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,478.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,499.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 44.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,728,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

