Adicet Bio (ACET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect Adicet Bio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Adicet Bio Stock Up 11.5 %
Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27.
ACET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Adicet Bio from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Adicet Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.
Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.
