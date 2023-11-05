Advance Energy (LON:ADV) Shares Up 110.8%

Advance Energy Plc (LON:ADV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 110.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 412,482,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 26,896,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Advance Energy Trading Up 110.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.18. The firm has a market cap of £2.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29.

About Advance Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advance Energy Plc operates as an upstream oil and gas production company in Indonesia and internationally. It holds 50% interest in the Buffalo Oil Field located in East Timor. The company was formerly known as Andalas Energy and Power PLC and changed its name to Advance Energy Plc in February 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.