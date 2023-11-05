Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMD. Wolfe Research started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $112.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.49, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $59.80 and a one year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

