Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $128.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.10.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $112.25 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $59.80 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.36 billion, a PE ratio of 935.49, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.5% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 219,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 90,937 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

