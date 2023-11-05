Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Barclays

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.10.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $112.25 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $59.80 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.54 and its 200-day moving average is $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $181.36 billion, a PE ratio of 935.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $1,154,000. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 219,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,609,000 after acquiring an additional 90,937 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $1,660,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $1,422,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.