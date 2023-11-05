AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th.

AdvanSix has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AdvanSix to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

AdvanSix Trading Down 7.8 %

NYSE ASIX opened at $25.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $704.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $427.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.67 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King lowered their target price on AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AdvanSix from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

