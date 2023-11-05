Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CFO Sells $21,828.84 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) CFO William David Wood III sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $21,828.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,443.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Agilysys Stock Performance
Shares of AGYS stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $90.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.62 and a beta of 0.87.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on AGYS. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGYS
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Agilysys
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.