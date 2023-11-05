Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CFO Sells $21,828.84 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) CFO William David Wood III sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $21,828.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,443.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $90.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Agilysys by 370.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Agilysys by 751.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Agilysys by 131.2% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGYS. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

