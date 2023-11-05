AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Trading Down 1.7%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.50. 145,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 152,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $24.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 11,514.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.92%.

Institutional Trading of AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in AIM ImmunoTech during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AIM ImmunoTech during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

