Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$29.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$29.63.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$18.05 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$16.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.04. The stock has a market cap of C$6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$1.22. The firm had revenue of C$5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.11 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.8788927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

