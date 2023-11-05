Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIRI opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.