Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AIRI opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Air Industries Group Company Profile
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
