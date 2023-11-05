Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Holdings Increased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,710,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,076 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.12% of Akamai Technologies worth $153,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,714,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,129 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.72.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $175,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,581. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $121,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $175,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,984 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AKAM stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $109.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

