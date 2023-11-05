Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $127.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $120.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.07.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.80 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.56 and its 200-day moving average is $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.