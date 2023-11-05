Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $13,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.60.

Align Technology stock opened at $197.44 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.13 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.99.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

