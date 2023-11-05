Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) Stock Price Up 11.7%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 325,640 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 245,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
Alkaline Water Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.
Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkaline Water
About Alkaline Water
The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand. The company sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers, as well as e-commerce websites.
