Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) Stock Price Up 11.7%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER)'s stock price rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 325,640 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 245,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Alkaline Water Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkaline Water

About Alkaline Water

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTER. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkaline Water in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Alkaline Water by 1,186.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,699,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,567,006 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alkaline Water in the first quarter worth approximately $3,204,000,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Alkaline Water by 13.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 467,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alkaline Water by 28.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 260,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand. The company sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers, as well as e-commerce websites.

