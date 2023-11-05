Allen Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,377,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44,525 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 7.8% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $529,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 55,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 41,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.6% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $1,787,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $130.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.88 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

