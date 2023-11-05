Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Ally Financial by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $27.14 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

