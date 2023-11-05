Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.78.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $35.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 167.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

