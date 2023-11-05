Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (BATS:CAOS) is Insight Advisors LLC PA’s Largest Position

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (BATS:CAOS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,074 shares during the period. Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF makes up approximately 31.9% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF were worth $142,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000.

Shares of CAOS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.60. The company had a trading volume of 655 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average of $80.61.

The Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (CAOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund combines an options overlay strategy and protective options on the S&P 500 index with managing the funds fixed income collateral. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.

