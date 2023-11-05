Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.4% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $130.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.88 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

