Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on November 30th

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Alta Equipment Group has a payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

Shares of ALTG opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.01 million, a PE ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $69,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,983 shares in the company, valued at $901,964.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $69,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Greenawalt bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,808.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $313,690. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Featured Stories

