American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 1.10% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $13,701,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $818,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VALQ opened at $48.97 on Friday. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $213.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.80.

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US companies that are selected and weighted based on value and income characteristics. VALQ was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

