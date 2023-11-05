American International Group Inc. Acquires 1,823 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $195,343,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,636 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,242,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,713 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $365,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,730.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on BKR

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.