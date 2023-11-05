American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Corteva by 93,588.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,612,318 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,936,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Corteva by 52.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,104 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Corteva by 92.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,278,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.20. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $68.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.