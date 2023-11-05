American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Wolfspeed worth $10,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 133.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on WOLF shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Wolfspeed stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.39. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $95.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

