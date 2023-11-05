American International Group Inc. Has $10.41 Million Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Tempur Sealy International worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 924,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,154,267.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,138 shares of company stock worth $6,018,783 in the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE TPX opened at $39.05 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.10.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 444.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

