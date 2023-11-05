American International Group Inc. Has $10.64 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 606,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,433,000 after acquiring an additional 151,878 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 85,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $109.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.