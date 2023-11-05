American International Group Inc. Has $11.27 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NetApp worth $11,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,687,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $298,809,000 after purchasing an additional 82,923 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NetApp by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,728 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,399,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $153,208,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $75.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $80.53.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.84.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $66,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,703.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,489 shares of company stock worth $5,909,145. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

