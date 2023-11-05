American International Group Inc. Makes New $10.59 Million Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

