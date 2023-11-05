American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $118.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.04 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHI. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

