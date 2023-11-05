American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Power Integrations worth $10,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Power Integrations by 27.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 15.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Power Integrations by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Power Integrations by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Power Integrations by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $74.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.21. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.65 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.14.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $123.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $182,860.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,071.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $182,860.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,071.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $81,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,665,513.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,956 shares of company stock worth $2,417,724 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on POWI

About Power Integrations

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.