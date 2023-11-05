American International Group Inc. Sells 1,559 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Acadia Healthcare worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

ACHC stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.45.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

