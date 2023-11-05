American International Group Inc. Sells 2,335 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

CBRE Group Stock Up 6.0 %

CBRE opened at $76.01 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $550,939.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,644 shares in the company, valued at $10,650,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

